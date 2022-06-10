The Canberra Times
24-year-old NSW man Gary Taylor was charged with joint commission of murder in relation to killing of Phillip man Glenn Walewicz

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 11 2022 - 3:01am, first published June 10 2022 - 9:34pm
Glenn Walewicz, who was shot dead at his home in June 2021. Picture: ACT Policing

A 24-year-old man from country NSW has been remanded in custody in the ACT on a charge of joint commission of murder, and is the fourth person charged in relation to the doorway shooting last year of Glenn Walewicz.

