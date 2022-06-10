ACT homicide detectives have arrested a fourth person in relation to the 2021 shooting murder of Phillip man Glenn Walewicz.
A 24-year-old man from Baradine in north-western NSW was arrested on Thursday and subsequently extradited to the ACT.
He is due to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Saturday, charged with joint commission murder.
The man is the fourth person arrested this month in relation to the murder of Mr Walewicz, who was shot dead when he answered a knock on the door of his Connorville Gardens unit in June 2021.
An 18-year-old man, who cannot be named because he was underage at the time of the killing, is behind bars on remand after he was arrested last weekend and charged with murder.
Speaking to media about the teenager's arrest, Detective Inspector Mark Steel revealed ACT Policing was investigating the possibility Mr Walewicz was a victim of mistaken identity and not the intended target of the shooting.
Reatile Ncube, 19, and Nicole Williams, 38, were arrested either side of the alleged killer and remanded in custody on charges of accessory to murder.
Williams also faces a related allegation of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.
None of the first three to be charged have entered pleas.
Anyone who has any information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote 6821216.
