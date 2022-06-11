Stars which give us window into the future of our sun

The first thing that will happen, is that the Sun will expand many times larger than it is today, and become what's known as a red giant. These are old stars who are running out of hydrogen to burn in their cores and are starting to burn helium. When our sun reaches this stage, it will swell up and likely swallow Mercury, Venus and likely Earth as well - luckily this is about 5 billion years from now, so we have time to boil a cup of tea.