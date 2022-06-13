ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr's statement a new Civic Stadium could only have a capacity of 20,000 contradicts the government's own feasibility study.
The ACT government's Technical Site Analysis - Canberra Rectangular Stadium, released in 2020, found a 25,000-seat stadium could fit on the Civic site, but would require Parkes Way to move by up to 12 metres.
It concluded a bespoke "infinity bowl" design would provide the best stadium in the heart of Canberra - although it would need amendments to National Capital Plan to allow it to be more than 25m high and for a stadium to be considered an acceptable use of land.
A new stadium in the ACT has been in the pipeline since 2009, but 13 years later the capital was still no closer to it becoming a reality.
A lack of cash thanks to a number of factors - including the Mr Fluffy asbestos debacle, as well as the coronavirus pandemic - has seen the project continually put on the back burner.
That's set to continue in the foreseeable future, with hospitals and the Woden leg of the tram the government's priority.
But it was hoped the election of Labor to the federal government would help put Canberra back on the funding map after year's of Coalition neglect.
It prompted Canberra Raiders coach Ricky Stuart to call on both the ACT and federal governments to work together to ensure there was a new stadium befitting the capital because the current one was an "embarrassment".
There's been rumours there would be an announcement of funding for a new Canberra stadium in the first 100 days of the Albanese government, but Barr emphatically denied them.
Barr told The Canberra Times it would be at least three years before any work was started on the stadium.
Construction alone would take almost another three years.
He also said "you can only get a 20,000-seat stadium" on the proposed Civic pool site, which contradicted the feasibility study from less than two years ago.
"This preliminary technical analysis has determined that with adjustment to the Parkes Way boundary, a new stadium could fit on the existing Civic Pool site, however some stadium and site compromises are required," the feasibility study said.
"A stadium in the city area will complement existing entertainment facilities and may offer a good opportunity for added economic stimulus and precinct enhancement.
"For the purpose of this study it can be demonstrated that a 25,000 seat stadium can fit on the site with the north and south grandstands ... single-tiered [and] the east and west grandstands ... two-tiered."
But Barr was now leaning towards a staged revamp of Canberra Stadium, which could lift the capacity from 25,000 to 30,000.
It would also cost a lot less than building a new stadium in Civic due to the road works needed to shift Parkes Way.
Canberra needs a stadium of at least 25,000 to be able to attract big sporting events like Australia's national teams or the 2027 Rugby World Cup.
A 20,000-seat venue in Civic would mean the ACT would miss out on all those things - as well as be too small for things like the NRL finals.
While the Bruce site might be able to host a slightly bigger stadium than Civic, it would still have the same problems it has now in terms of its location.
There's a complete lack of bars and restaurants in the surrounding area, limiting the boost sporting events can give to the economy.
The feasibility study found a Civic Stadium would provide a "far greater potential for activation and therefore economic contribution to the surrounding context."
That was in comparison with building a new stadium at Exhibition Park in Canberra, but the same logic would apply for a redeveloped Canberra Stadium.
An ACT government spokesperson clarified Barr's previous comments.
"A combination of factors make 20,000 a more reasonable assessment of the city site capacity - as the feasibility study indicates getting to 25,000 involves a very steep gradient on stands and moving Parkes Way," the spokesperson said.
"Regardless of where between 20,000-25,000 it ended up, it would be smaller than the existing stadium and below 30,000.
"The bottom line is the site is constrained and challenging. It isn't impossible to build a stadium there, but we acknowledge that it is difficult and expensive.
"That is why we have been looking at the alternative options.
"No final decisions have been made - but it should not be a surprise if the best value-for-money option is a staged renewal of the existing Canberra Stadium."
Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au
