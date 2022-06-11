The Canberra Times
January 6 panel made the case against Donald Trump and what his team knew

By Jonathan Bernstein
June 11 2022 - 7:30pm
The select committee hearing must look at the bigger picture around the riot. Picture: Getty Images

At long last, the House January 6 committee held its first hearing, and made it a pretty good one. Right at the top, chairman Bennie Thompson gave us the right wording: Former President Donald Trump's actions and those of his associates were an effort to "overthrow the government." That's what this is all about. That's why the investigation is so important; it's why the public side of the committee's responsibilities are so critical. If the committee is correct, then this was among the most heinous and disloyal actions by a president in the history of the US.

