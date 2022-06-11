Visitors driving up to the NSW snowfields were being turned back at the Kosciuszko Road on Saturday morning as the Perisher and Smiggins carparks reached their capacity for the opening of the NSW ski season.
Thousands of people have flocked to the snowfields for the first non-COVID-affected season in two years, creating long, slow queues of traffic out of Jindabyne, at the foot of the Snowy Mountains, from early morning.
Chains were needed on two-wheel drive vehicles to negotiate the snow-covered Kosciuszko Road and all the chain bays were reported to be full during the early traffic surge.
Kaz Forman, who is a moderator for the online Perisher ski forum, said the Perisher carpark and its overflow was full by the time the lifts opened at 8.30am and cars were parked by the roadside all the way to the neighbouring Smiggins Holes ski area.
"We left Jindabyne very early [on Saturday] because my daughter has cross country training starting at 7.30am but it was a slow trip up the mountain [to Perisher] even then," Ms Forman said.
"I've spoken to a number of people who left a little later and their trip up was even slower, and taking well over an hour because obviously there are snow ploughs working on the road and anyone with chains fitted has to drive slowly or they risk damaging their car.
"I would advise anyone planning to come up to Perisher this long weekend to make sure they are on the road from Jindabyne by 7am or they may miss out [on a car park].
"And it's really important that people with two-wheel drive cars not only carry snow chains but know how to fit them because there's nothing worse than having to figure it out for the first time in a freezing chain bay by the side of the road."
She described the early season snow conditions as "very, very good, almost European-type snow quality".
"I think that because it has been so cold, it helps keep the snow quality quite dry and powdery," she said.
"It might be slow and diabolical to get up here, but it's worth it!"
Perisher's website was reporting that 27 of their 47 lifts were open for the bumper first day of the season, including Guthega and Mt Perisher. However, the Blue Cow mountain runs had not yet opened.
Thredbo added more car parking in 2020 and reported that there was still some limited capacity. Visitors were advised to book online to secure lift tickets before they came up because of the demand.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
