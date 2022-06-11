Northbound lanes on the Hume Highway were closed on Saturday afternoon after a man died in a car crash near Sutton Forest about 1pm.
Emergency services were called to the scene after reports of a single vehicle crash in which it is believed a car veered onto the median strip before hitting a tree.
One male passenger died at the scene.
The male driver and another male passenger were taken to Campbelltown Hospital in a stable condition.
A crime scene has been established and will be examined by the Crash Investigation Unit.
Motorists planning to use the highway northbound were advised to avoid the area if they could.
Traffic diversions are in place and light vehicles can use Sallys Corner Road, Old Argyle Road, and the Illawarra Highway to rejoin the Hume Highway.
For the latest traffic information, visit livetraffic.com.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually.
