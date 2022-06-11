The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Northbound lanes of Hume Highway near Sutton Forest closed after fatal crash

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated June 11 2022 - 5:23am, first published 5:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Northbound lanes on the Hume Highway were closed on Saturday afternoon after a man died in a car crash near Sutton Forest about 1pm.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.