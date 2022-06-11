Person dies in McKellar house fire

A person has died in a house fire in McKellar on Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters and police attended the fire at Tipping Place, which had been extinguished by the early afternoon.
Advertisement
Police are investigating the cause of the blaze, and a report is being prepared for the coroner.
It follows a Calwell fire earlier this week, in which another person died.
Anyone who can assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Quote 2080081.
More to come ...
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.