Person dies in McKellar house fire

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated June 11 2022 - 6:52am, first published 6:45am
The cause of the house fire is not yet known. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

A person has died in a house fire in McKellar on Saturday afternoon.

