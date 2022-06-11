The Canberra Times
Brumbies lock Michaela Leonard believes Wallaroos can end 20-year drought against USA

Isobel Cootes
Isobel Cootes
Updated June 11 2022 - 7:35am, first published 6:18am
Wallaroos lock Michaela Leonard is hunting a win against the USA on Sunday. Picture: Getty

ACT Brumbies lock Michaela Leonard believes the Wallaroos can break their 20-year drought against the USA in Auckland.

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

