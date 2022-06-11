ACT Brumbies lock Michaela Leonard believes the Wallaroos can break their 20-year drought against the USA in Auckland.
The side are chasing their first win of the Pacific Four series on Sunday, following a 23-10 loss to New Zealand last week.
Leonard was vital for the Australian outfit against the Black Ferns, and will look to do the same in game two.
She said there were many positives to take away from their loss, but the side knew what they had to fix against the USA, and competing for the full 80 minutes was top of that list.
"There were still a few things that we didn't get quite right in terms of our shape and skill execution," she said.
"We really want to nail our set piece, and clean up that area of the field to allow some good ball for our backs to play off.
"Training this week has been about making some of those adjustments, and hopefully we come away with the first win of the series."
Australia's lineup suffered two blows ahead of the fixture, with starting hooker Adiana Talakai ruled out with a knee injury, as well as outside back Ivania Wong.
Wong's injury cleared the way for Leonard's Brumbies teammate Jemima McCalman to earn her first start for the Wallaroos.
Leonard said McCalman, and Ashley Marsters, coming into the starting line up was a big asset as they chased their second ever win over the USA, following their sole victory in 2002.
"We've got such a good group of 32, who each contribute in their own way," she said.
"So I have no doubt that Jemima is going to come into that starting lineup, do a really good job and make a big impact for us out there.
"It'd be awesome to get our first win of the series, but also the first win against the US in 20 years. Hopefully this is the group that can do it, and I've got no doubt that it is."
USA v WALLAROOS - Sunday at The Trusts Arena, 10.15am. Watch live on Stan Sport
Wallaroos squad: 1. Liz Patu, 2. Ashley Marsters, 3. Bridie O'Gorman, 4. Michaela Leonard, 5. Kaitlan Leaney, 6. Emily Chancellor, 7. Shannon Parry (C), 8. Grace Hamilton, 9. Iliseva Batibasaga, 10. Trilleen Pomare, 11. Jemima McCalman, 12. Pauline Piliae-Rasabale, 13. Georgina Friedrichs, 14. Mahalia Murphy, 15. Lori Cramer Reserves: 16. Tiarna Molloy, 17. Madison Schuck, 18. Asoiva (Eva) Karpani, 19. Annabelle Codey, 20. Piper Duck, 21. Layne Morgan, 22. Cecilia Smith, 23. Arabella McKenzie.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
