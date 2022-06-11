Belconnen program on show as local juniors lift them to victory

Belconnen United coach Michael Zakowski has praised the efforts of youngsters Max Green and Riley Brown as decisive in their 2-1 victory over West Canberra Wanderers on Saturday at McKellar Park.
Part of the club's under-23s side last year, the duo both hit the scoreboard in what was a momentum building win for the home side.
Green constantly posed a huge threat to the Wanderers and was unlucky not to walk away with multiple goals, only for the raised flag of the sideline official to stop him.
"Max technically is probably one of the best in the league," Zakowski told The Canberra Times. "His intensity to play at this standard is great.
"They're [Green and Brown] both products of the Belconnen under-23s system from last year. An important part of our program ... It's not just about winning games in first grade, it's about doing it with Belconnen players.
"We are very pleased that both goal scorers were Belconnen players last year."
The Wanderers dominated much of the early proceedings, finding the scoresheet first thanks to the head of Jenno Ceruti in the sixth minute.
United struck back in the 26th minute when Green showed off his sharp footwork to slice through a trio of defenders before letting rip with a strike that snuck under the dive of Wanderers goalkeeper Jacob Wiseman.
The skills of midfielder Christian Kreskas and Green were on full display as their side dominated the backend of the half, with the pair teaming up to creating many chances.
It looked as though Green had struck again just before half time but was ultimately denied by an offside ruling.
Just moments later a beautiful pass from substitute Luke Vallome found the feet of Brown who made no mistake, delivering the home side a 2-1 lead at the break.
Wanderers coach Dom English was disappointed with the result but took positives from the way his young side opened and closed the match.
"We came out strong and quite compelling in front of goal in the first segment of the game," English said. "We had some good moments of possession throughout the game.
"We've got a young team, so there's always going to be the question of how they respond to pressure, and this was a pressure game for us.
"We got some of the younger guys on the park for a bit of a run and they always show that they've got lots of heart, but today was just disappointing more than anything else."
