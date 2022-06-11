The Canberra Times
Belconnen program on show as local juniors lift them to victory

By Ethan Perry
Updated June 11 2022 - 9:48am, first published 8:46am
Belconnen United's Max Green celebrates a goal with team mates. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Belconnen United coach Michael Zakowski has praised the efforts of youngsters Max Green and Riley Brown as decisive in their 2-1 victory over West Canberra Wanderers on Saturday at McKellar Park.

