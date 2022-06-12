Joe Tapine is the man in green to watch.
NRL commentator Andrew Johns dubbed him the "best player on the field by a mile" following the Canberra Raiders' six-point loss.
Advertisement
And his teammate Jack Wighton had nothing but praise for the prop's performance against the Brisbane Broncos, dubbing Tapine one of the best in the NRL.
"He's up there with the best," the five-eighth said.
"He's becoming an incredible leader, both on and off the field.
"We've got to get on the back of him, because he is really setting a good example for all the other players.
"If he keeps that up, and we can get on the back of it, to follow his lead, it'll be good."
The 28-year-old leads the NRL for post-contact metres with 961.
Wighton explained why Tapine was one of the best, alongside Adam Elliott on Saturday.
As their work ethic and enthusiasm at Lang Park was "second to none".
MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT:
The Raiders were held scoreless in the second half, for the sixth time this season, falling to the Broncos 24-18.
Despite the loss, Wighton said he could not fault the effort from his side, but they needed to work on some things with drop balls, penalties and a lack of composure costing them a win.
"A few little areas we let ourselves down but nothing that can't be fixed, so that's a positive," he said.
"[The Broncos] are a good team, and we stuck it to them. It definitely was an opportunity, we were right in it, and we fought to the end, but we didn't capitalise."
The loss leaves the Raiders in 11th - only two points out of finals contention.
A win against the Newcastle Knights next week will be crucial at Canberra Stadium.
The Raiders' No.6's NSW Blues coach, Brad Fittler, said those close contests may haunt the side at the end of the season.
Advertisement
"Those close losses, there's been a few of them this year ... leading games at halftime and getting run down," he said on the Sunday Footy Show.
"You can see the improvement in them, and they've just got a new halfback, Jamal Fogarty, and you can see they're a little bit more stable, but you've gotta start winning those close ones.
"They're the ones at the end of the year you go, 'You know what, we lost six games by less than four points'.
"When you look at this game, you can just see a few errors and I thought Brisbane just looked a little bit livelier at the death.
"[The Raiders] are a hard side to contain when they're rolling. Tapine, the way he plays, Jack Wighton ... big men getting over the advantage line, offloading. It's a tough game, but it's also hard to be good at it every week."
Young fullback Xavier Savage was tested heavily during Saturday's contest, earning the support of his coach and praise from a legend of the game.
Advertisement
Billy Slater said the 20-year-old was going to become a great.
"He's got electric speed, and once he learns the game and just erases a few errors in his game, he's going to be a player," he said on Nine.
"But the Raiders fans should be really proud of their team over the last six weeks. They've really fought back and kept their season alive through injuries."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.