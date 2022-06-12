The Coalition's new energy spokesman is determined to keep nuclear on the agenda despite fierce resistance blowing up hopes of a political consensus.
Ted O'Brien maintains there should be an "open dialogue" on the role nuclear power could play in Australia's future energy mix.
Advertisement
The Coalition has reignited the nuclear debate after being turfed out of government at the May election, having done little to progress discussion on the highly contentious subject during a near nine-year term in power.
One notable exemption was a parliamentary inquiry in 2019, chaired by Mr O'Brien, which offered conditional support to emerging technologies such as small-modular reactors.
Nationals leader David Littleproud this week wrote to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese asking him to help facilitate a national debate about nuclear power, which has been banned in Australia since 1998.
The Nationals leader made clear he wasn't advocating for large-scale nuclear power plants, but rather a deeper look into emerging technologies.
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has also said Australians shouldn't be "afraid" to explore technologies which could slash emissions.
The new Labor government has described the Coalition's newfound enthusiasm for nuclear as a "complete joke".
Energy Minister Chris Bowen this week rebuked the opposition for advocating for "the most expensive form of energy" at a time energy prices were soaring.
"They want that debate? They really want to argue that? Bring it on. It's just a complete joke," Mr Bowen said.
Former Energy Security Board chair Kerry Schott on Friday described nuclear as the most expensive form of energy.
In an interview with The Canberra Times just moments before Mr Bowen's tirade, Mr O'Brien said Australia should be able to have the debate.
But he stressed the controversial energy source shouldn't be "forced upon people".
"The single most important prerequisite for new and emerging nuclear technologies to be part of our future energy mix is a social licence," he said.
"Nothing is more important than a social licence."
The low-profile Fairfax MP's promotion to the climate and energy portfolio was among the surprises of Mr Dutton's first frontbench.
He inherits the portfolio after the Coalition's thumping election defeat, which included the loss of a swag of blue-ribbon metropolitan seats to "teal" independents who campaigned for stronger action on climate change.
Advertisement
Cracks in the Coalition's commitment to net zero appeared during the election campaign. Nationals senator Matt Canavan declared the pursuit of net zero "dead", while another candidate said there was "wiggle room" around the goal.
Mr O'Brien refused to be drawn on the targets the Coalition might adopt. He wanted to focus on how emissions cuts would be achieved, suggesting there wasn't enough detail in Labor's plans.
Despite being in the position less than a week, Mr O'Brien has already criticised Mr Bowen's handling of the energy crisis, saying the new minister should have met with industry before convening a meeting of his state and territory counterparts.
He has also urged Mr Bowen to ensure coal and gas weren't excluded from the proposed mechanism designed to maintain reliability in the grid.
Mr Bowen has stressed the mechanism would support renewables and storage, but hasn't ruled out it being used to support coal.
Advertisement
"I would have thought the current [energy] crisis that is underway would have made it abundantly clear that we need to drop the ... old binary debate about coal and gas being the enemy of renewables," Mr O'Brien said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.