As The Staircase starts streaming on Binge, there is so much to discuss and unpack

By Megan Doherty
June 12 2022 - 7:00pm
Netflix might be on the nose, what with its plummeting share price and subscribers in freefall, but it still does some things well. Kudos to the streaming giant for showing The Staircase, the iconic, multi-part French documentary renowned for its incredible access as an American author fought a charge of murdering his wife by bludgeoning her to death and pushing her down the stairs. I'd heard about this much-lauded doco for years but never known, until now, how to watch it.

