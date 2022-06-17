The Canberra Times

Litbits: What's on in the Canberra literary scene from June 18, 2022

By Ron Cerabona
June 17 2022 - 2:00pm
Author events

June 18: At Kingston Library at 4pm, join former Senior Crown Prosecutor Mark Tedeschi as he discusses his new book, Missing, Presumed Dead, with Barbie Robinson from Living Arts Canberra. bookcow.com.au.

