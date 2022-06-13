The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Protester Kane Alexander O'Brien faces ACT Magistrates Court on fresh charge of trespassing on Commonwealth premises

TV
By Toby Vue
June 13 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Protester Kane O'Brien outside the ACT courts building in April. Picture: Lanie Tindale

A protester against vaccination has described police action towards him as "disgusting", accusing them of choking him before charging him with a "bullshit trespass charge again".

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.