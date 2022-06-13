One of five people involved in an alleged debt-related bashing and drugging of a man googled whether using cloth to wipe a gun "really eliminate fingerprints or is this strictly a Hollywood fantasy?"
Alleged facts by the prosecution tendered to the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday states that in the early hours of June 9, Natalie Marie Hyde and two men, yet to be identified, arrived at an ACT government-provided house in Conder where the complainant was with co-defendant Haylie Sibley and her male accomplice.
Hyde, who has prior convictions, allegedly hit the complainant a number of times on the back of the head, causing it to split open and bleed.
The 43-year-old then filled a drinking glass with a "clear water-like thick substance" and allegedly forced the complainant, who believed it was the drug GHB, to drink it.
The alleged facts state that the complainant then "overheard one of the males talking about killing him and that they would have no choice".
Fearing for his life, he asked and was allowed to use the bathroom where he escaped through a window before calling police.
The complainant was taken to the Canberra Hospital where his treatment included staples to close his head wound.
On Sunday, police executed a search warrant at a Gordon residence and found Hyde, methylamphetamine and an iPhone she used at the time.
A forensic review of the phone showed Google searches related to removing evidence, including "does wiping a gun with a cloth really eliminate fingerprints or is this strictly a Hollywood fantasy?"
Prior to Hyde's involvement, Sibley and the complainant arranged to meet at the Conder premises.
There, Sibley's male accomplice demanded the complainant hand over money owed to Hyde.
Alleged facts state the man swung a wrench at the complainant's head, narrowly missing it, before ordering him inside the residence.
He then punched the complainant a number of times while Sibley took the complainant's mobile phone to access his banking applications and MyGov account.
Following her arrest, Sibley told police she was under duress.
Hyde appeared via audio-visual link in court on Monday charged with joint commission aggravated robbery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possessing a prohibited substance.
The defendant did not enter pleas and applied for bail.
Prosecutor Tahlia Drumgold opposed the application based on the likelihood of being charged with further offences, endangering the safety of the complainant and interfering with evidence.
"On my count, the defendant has seven prior convictions for drug-related offences and four prior convictions for dishonesty offences," she said.
The prosecutor said those prior convictions go towards her first ground of bail opposition.
Defence lawyer Stefan Russell-Uren said while some culpability of the offending, if proven, could be attributed to his client, much of the culpability is attributed to others.
Mr Russell-Uren said Hyde has part-time employment as a dog groomer and needed to attend a family funeral.
"Bail should be granted but with very strict conditions, which ensures that if the defendant leaves court today, the police have very close eyes on her," he said.
Magistrate Beth Campbell said she adopted the prosecution's concerns.
"It seems to be a serious example of a serious offence. Her role in it was certainly not insignificant," Ms Campbell said.
Upon being refused bail, Hyde said "please, your honour, I didn't split..." before being told her lawyer may not want her to speak.
Co-defendant Sibley was also charged with a robbery offence and did not enter a plea when she appeared via phone shortly after Hyde.
Her lawyer did not apply for bail on her behalf to which she sobbed and said "they told me I'd get bail".
Sibley is scheduled to face court again on Wednesday while Hyde is set for June 28.
Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.
