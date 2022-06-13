The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Natalie Marie Hyde and Haylie Sibley face ACT Magistrates Court for alleged debt-related bashing, robbery in Conder

TV
By Toby Vue
June 13 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Hyde is accused of assaulting a man on his head, leaving him needing staples. Picture: Facebook

One of five people involved in an alleged debt-related bashing and drugging of a man googled whether using cloth to wipe a gun "really eliminate fingerprints or is this strictly a Hollywood fantasy?"

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.