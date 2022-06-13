The Canberra Times
'This is a surprising scenario': Palmerston home sells after first bid

By Sara Garrity
Updated June 13 2022 - 1:34am, first published 1:31am
The sale of 12 Archel Place, Palmerston, attracted six registered bidders with only one actively participating on the day.

A three-bedroom home in Palmerston in a quiet cul-de-sac sold under the hammer on Saturday morning for $870,000 after just a single bid.

