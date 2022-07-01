The Canberra Times

Comedian and podcaster Deborah Frances-White brings The Guilty Feminist podcast to Canberra

Karen Hardy
July 1 2022 - 7:30pm
Deborah Frances-White's show hits Canberra on July 17 and 18. Picture: Supplied

I worry that I'm not a good feminist. While I'm outraged by the recent decision by the Supreme Court of the United States, I once googled "how to be a surrendered wife". When I was a wife, I enjoyed ironing my then husband's business shirts. I came to the realisation years ago that I didn't want to have it all. I don't believe that we can have it all. I'm quick to judge other women. I like men. Not all men. While I'm all for equality, I don't believe in quotas. Sometimes the best man for the job is a man. I want my daughter and my son to have the same opportunities but I'm realistic enough to tell them sometimes that won't be the case, you just have to make the most of what life presents you. I liked And Just Like That ... and I enjoy watching the football on the television, and live, and I think male athletes get a bad rap sometimes.

Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

