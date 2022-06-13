The Canberra Times
The Attorney-General needs to end the Collaery trial now

June 13 2022
The persecution of Bernard Collaery (pictured) and Witness K has dragged on for far too long. Picture: Dion Georgopoulos

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus must soon attempt to extract the Albanese government from the legal imbroglio surrounding the bugging of the Timor government's parliamentary offices and the subsequent charges against Bernard Collaery and Witness K.

