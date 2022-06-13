Judoka Josh Katz is in the best form of his life heading into the Commonwealth Games, and is chasing gold for his redemption in Birmingham.
The University of Canberra student was the youngest male judo competitor to represent Australia in Rio, but a string of injuries meant he missed out on Tokyo.
The 24-year-old is seeking redemption in his Commonwealth Games debut, alongside his older brother Nathan.
The pair are the second set of brothers to represent Australia in the sport at that level since Steven and Thomas Hill in 2002.
"Judo actually wasn't at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, which was really disappointing, especially having been on the Gold Coast," he said.
"Then I just missed out on qualifying for Tokyo as well. So for me, this is the first major event in quite a long time that I've competed in.
"So it's a little bit of redemption for having missed out on Tokyo, and Rio not going the way I really wanted it to."
Katz's pursuit of redemption on the world stage is on track, as he is ranked second in the world among Commonwealth Games athletes in the 60kg weight class.
And has won three medals from four international tournaments since January.
"I've never had such a consistent run of good results before," he said.
"This year I've been in some of the best competition form I've ever been in in my life. So I definitely have bounced back from the missed Tokyo experience in a really positive way, and used that time to get a lot better.
"In an ideal world, I'd love to be able to win gold."
One thing fuelling his form has been his relocation to Melbourne earlier this year, to join the CombatAus National Performance Centre.
He joined his brother, who will be lining up in the under 73kg class in Birmingham, and the younger Katz joked they were spending "too much time together".
But he admitted being able to don the green and gold alongside him again was special.
"He was able to qualify for Tokyo, and I wasn't. So we didn't get that experience the second time, which was really disappointing," Katz said.
"To be able to both go, and both compete together on the same day in Birmingham as well, is a really exciting time for both of us.
"We get to have that moment that we weren't able to have together in Tokyo."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
