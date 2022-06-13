Well, we changed the government. Time to change the country

And now the private system is also straining. There is a vicious cycle, which will need a lot of money to unwind. As Medicare payments to doctors flatline, fewer specialists are willing to work in public hospitals. That puts strain on waiting lists, and long waiting lists for "elective surgery" cause fear. That makes people keep their private health insurance so they can "jump the queue". Specialists can play on that fear and charge ever higher gaps fees. Fewer medical students are going in to general practice, where competition puts downward pressure on gap fees - creating further strain.

