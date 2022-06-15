Victoria's historic towns and iconic sights by train and luxury coach

Experience some of Victoria's most historic towns and iconic sights on this discovery tour by train and luxury coach.

Join Travelrite International and The Senior newspaper to take in the spectacular Great Ocean Road, the dramatic Grampians, and the fun and colour of Victoria's great goldrush rural cities.

Starting at Melbourne's Spencer Street Station, the first leg of the journey is by coach to Geelong. After a leisurely lunch, visit the Geelong Art Gallery.

In the afternoon the tour hits the beach at Torquay and Bells Beach before arriving in Anglesea for the night.

The Great Ocean Road is one of the worlds great ocean drives. The tour follows the road's course to the leafy green town of Lorne, Apollo Bay and onto Port Campbell via the Twelve Apostles and London Arch on the way.

Travelling through the Great Otway National Park and Beech Forest, Warrnambool is the destination. Be taken back in time at Warrnambool's Flagstaff Hill Maritime Village before heading to the quaint, historic town of Port Fairy.

Halls Gap, at the centre of the breathtaking Grampians is the stop for the night. Get your outdoors on and embrace the areas many walking trails as well as the main tourist sites.

The next morning the tour heads to Ararat and the rail part of the trip begins with an hour long train ride to Ballarat. Familiarise yourself with the goldrush history of this rural city, founded on a rich gold deposit.

Next be impressed with the art on show at Ballarat's notable art gallery.

The following day lose yourself at Sovereign Hill, a living museum presenting the story of Ballarat as a goldrush boomtown. Later explore Ballarat's renowned Botanical Gardens.

A train west takes the tour to Maryborough, and then by coach, onto the Wimmera capital, Horsham.

Heading north towards Swan Hill, the coach moves through small towns, Rupanyup, Minyup, Sheep Hills, to name a few, famous for their painted wheat silos.

Situated on the south bank of the Murray River, Swan Hill is explored including the famous Pioneer Settlement. From Swan Hill the group catches a train for a two and a half hour journey to Bendigo.

Another impressive rural city founded on gold, Bendigo's highlights include the Central Deborah Gold Mine, The Bendigo Botanic Gardens and a ride on the Bendigo heritage tram.

That evening the train heads for Echuca where you will visit the gin distillery and cruise the Murray River on a paddle wheel steamer.

The tour finishes up in Corowa, NSW, before crossing the Murray River to Wahgunyah/Rutherglen for lunch in the vineyards. The next day catch a train from Wangaratta back to Melbourne.

With a choice of two departures, 5 to 17 October 2022 and 15 to 27 March 2023, the price per person twin-share is $3,995 with $950 added for a single supplement. For more information call 1800 630 343 or go to www.travelrite.com.au.