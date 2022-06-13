Jack Wighton is solely focusing on his duties under Ricky Stuart at the Canberra Raiders.
He is not thinking about whether he will don a NSW jersey for the Blues' must-win State of Origin II clash against Queensland in Perth.
Despite taking his game to another level to be clearly the Blues' best player in the loss to Queensland, his focus was on clubland.
And the Raiders' next test comes on Sunday, against a side biting at their heels on the NRL ladder - the Newcastle Knights.
Canberra has 10 games to work its way back into the top eight, from 11th, following its loss to Brisbane at Lang Park on Saturday night.
Wighton backed up his 80-minute stint for the Blues with another 80-minute effort against the in-form Broncos.
And while he admitted it was not the easiest thing, he said he would not have it any other way.
"Obviously you've got to try and fire back up, but I think I backed up OK for the game," he said.
"So that's the good thing."
The 29-year-old said his side's 24-18 loss on Saturday came down to a number of core reasons.
Wighton said dropped balls, penalties and a lack of composure cost the Green Machine a win, after Ricky Stuart's side was held scoreless in the second half.
Halfback Jamal Fogarty played his third game for the Green Machine, his pinpoint kick leading to the side's first try of the match to winger Nick Cotric.
However, Wighton said Canberra's errors throughout the match meant the halves pairing needed to "step up and take control".
The Raiders five-eighth was the best NSW Blues' player before he backed it up days later against the Broncos.
The boy from Orange has been one of Canberra's best all season, and somehow took his performance up a notch for the Blues.
He scored their opening try, was NSW's main offensive threat and was brutal in defence.
His performance in the Blues' No.4 jersey silenced any doubters over his selection.
Despite the task facing the Blues, Wighton said he was solely focused on helping Canberra climb into finals contention.
"I'm not worried about any game in the future, I'm literally worried about the club and the rest sorts itself out," Wighton said.
"I've been confident all year. I've been playing good footy all year, and I'm going to try and stick at it."
If all of the Raiders can match Wighton's performance against Newcastle, they will edge closer to the top eight.
Sunday, June 19: - Canberra Raiders v Newcastle Knights at Canberra Stadium, 2pm.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
