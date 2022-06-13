Canberra, and Australia's, cross-country skiing took a big hit over the last two years.
As snowfields were closed, and group activity reduced, it is estimated the sport felt about a 30 per cent decline in participants.
University of Canberra student, and Australian XC ski team member, Bentley Walker-Broose hopes the pre-pandemic numbers will return, and is working to rebuild it.
You may have seen the 21-year-old and his group roller skiing around Mount Stromlo on a weekend.
Because snow, or no snow, they can get their training done.
"Canberra is actually perfect, because of all the bike tracks," Walker-Broose said.
"I took it up at 13 as I wanted a new challenge and haven't looked back.
"But the group limits [during COVID-19] have impacted our sport.
"We usually get a boost each Olympic year, but we may not reach pre-pandemic levels."
Despite Beijing 2022, the junior Australian XC skier said about 30 per cent of their young athletes had dropped off.
And while it was understandable as to why the numbers had declined, it was worrying for the sport's next generation.
Walker-Broose prefers the sprint event, as the ACT skier hopes to qualify for the Australian Open Championships later this year, to build on his February form at the U23 World Championships.
There are, however, several options on offer, such as skiathlon, women's 10km, men's 20km, men's 50km, women's 30km, relays, and sprint events.
Anyone interested in getting involved in the sport should head to the NSWACT XC Facebook page.
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
