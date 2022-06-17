After a year on the planet, the large crew have made remarkable progress in establishing a new civilisation while preparing for Buzz to make a test flight to see if they will be able to return home. There's not enough power the first time to go fast enough, but, plagued by guilt and perhaps a little ego, he tries again and again and again. Time passes a lot faster for the people on the planet than for him when he's in space and people become used to their new life as generations pass. Are they happy with the way things are?

