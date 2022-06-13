Dutton's submarine plan was sunk on arrival

He forced the chiefs to compete amongst themselves by insisting the funding envelope was fixed - only equipment was fungible. He demanded they serve up a joint shopping list. If the forces wanted a new aircraft carrier, that was fine - but they'd have to pay for it by giving up another bit of equipment somewhere else. That's why, after the Falklands War when the British reneged on selling us one of their flagships cheaply and it became obvious there would have to be cuts elsewhere, the (previously) urgent need for a replacement vessel suddenly disappeared. The navy couldn't persuade the other services the requirement was really vital, and - despite doomsayers at the time - we've gotten along quite nicely without one ever since.

