The Canberra Times

Enough evidence to indict Trump: panel

By Hope Yen
Updated June 13 2022 - 6:58am, first published 6:57am
Panel investigating Capitol riots say there is enough evidence to indict former President Trump.

Members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot say they have uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against former president Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

