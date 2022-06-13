The Canberra Times

Renewed push for parliament conduct code

By Andrew Brown
Updated June 13 2022 - 7:00am, first published 6:59am
Independent Kylea Tink will push for a code of conduct that would be binding for MPs and staff.

Incoming independent MP Kylea Tink says a binding code of conduct for politicians and their staff will help restore public confidence.

