The Canberra Times
Opinion

Government should award more tenders to female small business owners if it wants the economy to thrive

By Amanda Rose
Updated June 13 2022 - 7:03am, first published 7:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Female business owners fund a sizeable chunk of the $418 billion that small businesses add to GDP, and they have the capacity to contribute even more. Picture: Shutterstock

As the incoming government settles into its role, it must give thought to boosting female-owned small businesses as a line of defence against the onslaught of economic challenges Australia is currently facing.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.