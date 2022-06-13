A single-car crash in the inner south has caused traffic delays on Tuesday morning.
The minor accident in Deakin has not caused any injuries and one car is off the road, ACT police said.
The incident occurred on Adelaide Avenue near the Kent Street overpass.
Traffic is slowing down in northbound lane heading towards the city.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
