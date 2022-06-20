The first plates delivered are a bowl of edamame and some plantain chips with guacamole. You can choose between yuzu salt or chilli and garlic with the edamame. We choose the chilli and garlic and the bean pods are coated in a delicious sauce. Which is all well and good until you have to pod them to get at the crunchy little beans inside. I like edamame but I don't like having to pod them at the table. These are tasty and the sauce is great but we end up with it all over our fingers.