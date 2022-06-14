The Canberra Times
AEC declares win for David Pocock in ACT Senate race, defeating Liberal Zed Seselja

By Harley Dennett
Updated June 14 2022 - 4:18am, first published 12:00am
The Electoral Commission has declared David Pocock the winner of the second ACT Senate seat, defeating three-term Liberal Zed Seselja.

