Ask Fuzzy: Why does science embrace uncertainty?

By Rod Taylor
June 18 2022 - 7:30pm
Scientific uncertainty does not mean we can never be sure of anything. Picture: Shutterstock

I could say I'm not sure about this one, but actually I am. When done properly, science is a continued, strenuous struggle to peel away falsehood. That means that, at any given moment and despite a lifetime's work, you can be proven wrong.

Local News

