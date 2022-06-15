This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
You have to love the language of diplomacy. "Full and frank discussion" is how Defence Minister Richard Marles described his meeting with his Chinese counterpart at the Shangri-La Dialogue conference in Singapore over the weekend. While "full" and "frank" stand out - diplomatic longhand for "robust" - the most important word is "discussion". After two years of not talking with China, the fact the two defence ministers sat down together for an hour to exchange views was a small but positive step. You can't reconcile disagreements if you don't sit down to talk about them.
The shift in attitude from China is small - a congratulatory note to Anthony Albanese on his election win, an overture about resetting the relationship in time for the 50th anniversary of the Whitlam government's establishment of diplomatic ties, and now the ministerial pow-wow - but it does dial back the tone. So, too, does Marles' measured but steadfast language after his encounter in Singapore. It is a departure from the tougher language of the former Defence Minister, now Opposition Leader, Peter Dutton. The previous government's stance might have solidified our standing among our allies but it made thawing relations with China more unlikely. The change in tone both in Canberra and Beijing might make mending an extremely complex and codependent relationship a little easier.
The fact is China and Australia need each other. China needs our raw materials. We need China's manufactured goods. A quick audit of the Echidna's immediate work burrow bears this out. The keyboard? Made in China. The mouse? Made in China. The computer? The lamp? Made in China. Even the Echidna's clobber is all made in China. The hoodie, the T-shirt, the jeans, the socks, the jocks and the shoes - a lot of it probably started as Australian cotton and was manufactured in factories clad in steel made from Australian iron ore.
China has changed under the authoritarian rule of Xi Jinping. It's more assertive, more inclined to take offence, more sensitive to scrutiny of its dreadful human rights record. And it's more likely to come into conflict with our own values and national interest. But shaking fists and shouting at clouds rarely settles disputes. Opening up dialogue is the first step - and it's encouraging to see that happen after two frosty years.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Treasurer Jim Chalmers has tested positive for Covid. So it's Zoom meetings and isolation for the explainer-in-chief, who can take solace in the fact he's in good company with the dreaded virus. Mick Jagger has also tested positive, meaning a scheduled Rolling Stones concert in Amsterdam has been postponed.
- The declaration of the poll for the ultra-marginal seat of Gilmore on the NSW South Coast has been deferred after a last minute request for a recount from Liberal candidate Andrew Constance. The Australian Electoral Commission is considering Mr Constance's request.
- It's official: former Wallaby and independent senate candidate for the ACT David Pocock has prevailed over Liberal Zed Seselja. It is the first time a candidate not from either major party has represented the territory in Parliament.
THEY SAID IT: "A politician needs the ability to foretell what is going to happen tomorrow, next week, next month, and next year. And to have the ability afterwards to explain why it didn't happen." - Winston Churchill
YOU SAID IT: "Local councils - death by isolation. What three-tier system? Councils are a wholly-owned subsidiary of the state government with development controls and planning decisions robbed from them so that good news comes from the capital and bad news is delivered locally. And, if you live in an area politically unloved by the government of the day, forget it." - Bradley
"The state of the local roads in Port Stephens is woeful. Paper thin and poorly drained pavements did not stand a chance against La Nina. Council's limited budget and Band Aid approach means that these roads are unlikely to ever return to their former condition. The community remains perplexed by the State and Commonwealth government grants for new playgrounds, picnic shelters and boat ramps, but with no contribution to fixing the roads (or car suspension and wheel alignment) to get to these shiny new facilities." - Ian
"I know the roads are in poor shape however I was amazed how many potholes were filled or patched on multiple occasions over the last few months. It seems an unwinnable battle to keep up with the damage." - Bruny
"No, the three tiered system does not work for roads, especially in Ballarat. Some of our roads are more pothole than road. This, coupled with appalling driver behaviour means people are afraid to drive. My wife says she feels safer driving in Melbourne than Ballarat. I saw that sentiment echoed in the local newspaper this morning." - Tony
