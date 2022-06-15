The shift in attitude from China is small - a congratulatory note to Anthony Albanese on his election win, an overture about resetting the relationship in time for the 50th anniversary of the Whitlam government's establishment of diplomatic ties, and now the ministerial pow-wow - but it does dial back the tone. So, too, does Marles' measured but steadfast language after his encounter in Singapore. It is a departure from the tougher language of the former Defence Minister, now Opposition Leader, Peter Dutton. The previous government's stance might have solidified our standing among our allies but it made thawing relations with China more unlikely. The change in tone both in Canberra and Beijing might make mending an extremely complex and codependent relationship a little easier.

