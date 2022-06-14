This government should stop the boats - the live export ones

Live export from Australia has existed since 1884, but it was in the 1980s that the industry really began to "boom". Ever since then, animals have been dying by the tens of thousands at sea, and been treated violently upon arrival at port. Eyewitness and video investigations over the decades have revealed animals baking to death, being trampled, standing amidst thousands of litres of urine and faeces, dying of starvation and thirst, and suffering from illness, inaccessible to vets because of the extreme crowding on the ships.

