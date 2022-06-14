Zed Seselja has paid the price for ignoring his constituents

Zed Seselja, don't you now wish you had done what your constituents expected of you? That was to represent them.
Instead you chose to represent yourself only, and to insult your constituents' intelligence in the process.
How could you possibly think that the Federal Parliament, with the likes of Craig Kelly, Bob Katter, George Christensen, Matt Canavan and so on, were better equipped intellectually to decide what was best for the people of the ACT than the well-educated ACT people themselves?
I trust this puts an end to your political career and serves as a wake-up call to the Canberra Liberals that this electorate will only tolerate moderates.
Profound and patriotic congratulations must go to the Socceroos and their coach Graham Arnold for winning a berth in the Soccer World Cup later this year.
For those of us who set the alarm for 4am to watch what has essentially been a 1008-day bid to qualify, the five-to-four-goal victory shootout over Peru was a certified nailbiter, stirring sweet memories of John Aloisi's penalty kick in 2005.
However, while I do fully understand the need to eventually break the deadlock after almost two hours of playing and extra time, to the generic sports-lover, there is still something deeply unsatisfying about gaining success through the penalty shootout. Could we imagine the dismay if an AFL final was decided by free kicks from the 50-metre line?
In my humble opinion, in the event of a draw after extra time, a golden goal without the offside rule should come into effect for another 10 minutes each way. If the scores are still tied my suggestion would be to take off a player from each side every two minutes until a goal is scored. If it comes down to goalie on goalie, then so be it.
Either way, at the end of the match, it will have been a whole-team effort, rather than the current high-pressure and almost artificial-type process of deciding the winner.
The Socceroos overcome Peru the hard way with a penalty shootout on their way to a fifth consecutive World Cup.
Replacing Mat Ryan with third-choice goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne in the final minutes of stoppage time was a stroke of genius by coach Graham Arnold. It paid off spectacularly. Both Arnold and Redmayne are at the top of my nominations for next year's honours list.
Australia should offer the unfortunate Peruvian player who missed the vital penalty, Alex Valera, permanent residency. His life in Peru on his return home will be anything but pleasant.
Well done, Socceroos. You deserved to win.
Congratulations to the Evatt couple who undertook a systematic count of Canberra's kangaroos. Their report brings into sharp focus the question of why the ACT government is continuing to kill healthy kangaroos on urban nature reserves each year.
As a ratepayer and voter, it seems to me that the couple's call for a moratorium on the "cull" is entirely reasonable and necessary. Surely part of being in a democracy is to invite scrutiny on government decisions, including wildlife management?
The ACT government should not be immune to public comment.
I was shocked to read the ACT conservator "estimates" the number of kangaroos to be killed. Unlike sheep and cattle, kangaroos graze down to exactly the right level to prevent erosion, maximise ground-storey biodiversity, protect other wildlife species and prevent wildfires.
I run a walking group, and I have seen for myself how Canberra's nature reserves have deteriorated. They are overgrown with invasive weeds. This is a tragic indictment of the ACT government's stewardship of the ecosystem.
The ACT government needs to look beyond simply killing kangaroos. We need studies by reputable and independent scientists, and a series of native animal overpasses across the nature reserve network.
What has happened to Canberra's wallaroos? Why are they facing localised extinction?
The ACT government claims the purpose of culling is to protect grassland species but, in the meantime, one of our rarer macropods is in sharp decline.- John Grace, Evatt
This shy macropod, a separate species to the grey kangaroo, has almost disappeared from Canberra's woodlands.
Since 2009, the common wallaroo has been caught up in the ACT government's despised "conservation cull" of eastern grey kangaroos.
The government's shooters kill at night. Even using thermal and night-vision technology it is impossible for shooters to distinguish between kangaroos and wallaroos.
The ACT government claims that since 2017 only kangaroos are targeted. But, as the bodies are piled into mass graves, there is no independent verification of which species are killed.
The cull is a disaster for wallaroos. In systematic searches of reserves where kangaroo culls have been conducted, no wallaroos have been sighted for a year.
The ACT government claims the purpose of culling is to protect grassland species but, in the meantime, one of our rarer macropods is in sharp decline as a direct result of government actions.
This is redolent of the fate of the brush-tailed rock wallaby, ironically the mammal emblem of the ACT. Thousands of rock wallabies lived here at the time of European settlement. Settlers thought this animal was so abundant it would be here forever. The rock wallaby was shot to extinction in our region. The wallaroo is on the same trajectory, but never rates a mention in the Environment Directorate's propaganda.
I congratulate all those who were awarded Queen's Birthday Honours but, in addition, I thank the many people who provide caring and devoted service to their fellow citizens without seeking or receiving additional recognition or reward.
The awards are made more elitist by having a grading system that generally ensures the highest awards go to the most prominent. Were there to be a single-level award for all, it might be acceptable, but it would still not officially acknowledge the supporting service provided by the recipients' colleagues that usually make their recognition possible.
Sir Humphrey had a pithy explanation for the imperial version of this outdated relic. When asked what the high-level British award "CMG" stood for, he replied, "Call me God". He was then asked what the top award, the "GCMG" stood for. Sir Humphrey's reply said it all. It was, "God Calls Me God".
I did not go out of my way to attend any public events in honour of the birthday of her majesty the Queen on Monday. As an acknowledgement of the generous contribution by my employer of a full day's pay for no return whatsoever, I did spend time contemplating the deep significance and true meaning of the opportunity to catch up on my laundry.
This is the same way I celebrated Reconciliation Day, Anzac Day, Easter Monday, Good Friday, Canberra Day, and Australia Day. So, I am wondering if our shiny new smart and handsome government might introduce a bit of public holiday reform into the mix.
Let's nominate 10 evenly spaced Mondays, and call them PH1 to PH10. Put them on the same dates in every state and territory and be done with it. This does not preclude any groupings of Christians, pagans, veterans, monarchists, colonialists, imperialists, republicans, First Australians, online gamers, or motoring enthusiasts from nominating their own special day of celebration or remembrance.
We will no longer lose days of interstate trading, we will not need to consult astrological charts to check on phases of the moon, and Canberrans will no longer live in fear and dread of the oncoming 113-day long-weekend winter drought.
Last week I was in Perth and used a multi-storey car park in the CBD. Some of the car parks, near the pedestrian access points, were for women only. What a good idea for improving safety and comfort for women drivers, particularly after hours. How about following suit, with all the big car parks in the town centres and at the hospital?
Energy Minister Chris Bowen is obviously not monitoring the European energy scene. Apparently unaware of the energy mess there from over-reliance on renewables, he is pushing for more renewables here.
We are facing an energy crisis. It is time to talk to power engineers and economists to develop a system based on what works, instead of giving primacy to the carbon-dioxide emissions China and India largely ignore.
I love the new grey Wiggle, and I am certain all other Socceroo fans also do.
How is Albo going to pay the French $830 million in compensation? He either has to sell off the government's property portfolios, or just increase the GST to 12 per cent.
The Coalition always boasts that they are the best managers of the economy. I would like them to sit back with a cup of tea and a Bex and think over their management of the French submarine deal and the robodebt issue.
While $830 million is a lot of money, it makes sense to save the $90 billion cost of short-range, inadequate, diesel-powered French submarines to buy the latest nuclear-powered US submarines, whose plant never needs replacing.
The ACT's government change to "dying with COVID" rather than "dying of COVID" is simply a ploy to make the statistics look better. A person with comorbidities such as diabetes, heart issues, obesity or kidney disease could be expected to live with medication and treatment for many years. I believe that if they get COVID and die, they have died of COVID.
Your correspondent June Cullen (Letters, June 11) notes in regard to the seemingly incomprehensible CIT consultancy contracts that "the $8.5 million spent, very wisely in my opinion..." What is it Ms Cullen knows that the rest of us don't?
Doug Hurst's frequent letters advocating coal should explain why we should disregard both the expert advice of climate science that says we cannot afford to keep burning coal, and the expert advice of the Australian Energy Market Operator and others that show us how to make a rapid transition to an electricity grid with a high proportion of cheaper renewables.
Rod Matthews claims that stigmatising drug users can deter drug addiction (Letters June 13). If this tactic was effective, the failed "war on drugs" and the prevalence of drug misuse (or alcoholism) would have ended long ago. Stigmatisation prevents people from seeking or getting help, is a major barrier to reintegration and recovery, and deters accommodation providers and employers.
Brendan "Herd Immunity" Murphy an AC? Spare me.
While it is hard to disagree with John Buxton (Letters, June 13) that the content of the Think Garden CIT contract is bollocks, I would have to think though that the creators of this prize-winning piece of incomprehensible gobbledygook must surely have a rather large set of them.
