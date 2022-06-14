The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Seven-year-old child among four people rescued following dinghy capsize near Merimbula on long weekend

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated June 14 2022 - 3:44am, first published 3:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Big swells on the South Coast last weekend.

Four people were recovered from the sea at the southern end of Merimula Bay after their aluminium dinghy capsized on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.