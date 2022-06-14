Four people were recovered from the sea at the southern end of Merimula Bay after their aluminium dinghy capsized on Monday.
Eden Water Police and Merimbula's Marine Rescue were called to scene around 10.30am and pulled three men and a seven-year-old child from the water near Haycock Point after their six-metre runabout capsized in about two metres of southerly swell.
The Merimbula News Weekly reported that after the boat capsized, one of the men was able to sit on top of the upturned boat and use his mobile phone to call Triple Zero.
Three people were picked up by the Pambula surf lifesavers and transferred to the police vessel, and the fourth was picked up by the water police. Three of the four people on board were wearing life jackets.
The Westpac rescue helicopter was called in and remained on standby, but was not required.
The three younger males were taken to hospital as a precaution and treated for shock and hypothermia after being in the water for between 30-40 minutes.
Efforts are under way to salvage the vessel.
It was a busy long weekend on the coast for water rescue. On Sunday, there was a rescue of a rock fisher by Batemans Bay surf life saving teams at McKenzie's Beach "in challenging conditions".
This was followed by a call for the Narooma and Bermagui teams to go to Mystery Bay to assist a swimmer in distress.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
