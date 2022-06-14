Corey Harawira-Naera is not expecting a call up to Michael Maguire's New Zealand side in two weeks.
Following his demotion to the Canberra Raiders' NSW Cup side for round 11 and 12, the second rower knew the writing was on the wall for the Kiwis' game against Tonga.
The 27-year-old made his NRL return off the bench for the side against the Brisbane Broncos, but earned limited minutes.
But said the return to international footy on New Zealand shores on June 25 was vital for the next generation.
"I've had a chat to [Michael Maguire], with me dropping back to [NSW] Cup ... I kind of conceded that it was going to be hard for me to make that team," he said.
"We've got the World Cup at the end of the year, and there's a few of us Kiwi boys down here that obviously want to play in it.
"But at the moment, I just want to focus on trying to get back, hopefully in the starting team, or at least a few more minutes off the bench."
Raiders coach Ricky Stuart will have his work cut out for him during the NRL's representative round at the end of June.
He is likely to lose Jack Wighton and Josh Papalii to the second game of State of Origin, and Kiwi-rep Joe Tapine to national duties during it.
Before the Green Machine will return from the break and gear up for their battle against St George-Illawarra Dragons.
One name he will not have to worry about during the rep round is English prop Ryan Sutton as the 26-year-old chases his first England XIII call up at the end of the year.
"Playing for your country is the pinnacle of any sport, so that's something I'll definitely be looking forward to, if that comes," Sutton said.
"There's some really good players over in the Super League, and obviously there's a good amount of English plays over here. So we're all fighting for a hopeful position in that team.
"It's at home as well, so we've got a point to prove."
Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.
