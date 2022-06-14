The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

The National Portrait Gallery's Art Handler's Prize winners for 2022 have been announced

Ron Cerabona
By Ron Cerabona
Updated June 14 2022 - 7:08am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National Portrait Gallery collection officers Jess Kemister, left, and Jacob Potter with Adam Haddrick's Cordy in the Clouds 2021. Picture: James Croucher

Jess Kemister and Jacob Potter don't have the most glamorous jobs at the National Portrait Gallery, but you wouldn't see exhibitions without their work.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ron Cerabona

Ron Cerabona

Arts reporter

As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.