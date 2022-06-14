The Art Handler's Prize is the start of the gallery's awards season. The winner of the $75,000 Darling Portrait Prize will be announced on June 24 and the winner of the National Portrait Prize, which has a $30,000 cash prize from the gallery and $20,000 worth of Canon equipment, will be announced on July 1. The People's Choice Awards - $10,000 for the Darling and $5000 for the NPPP - will be announced near the end of the exhibitions in October, so there will be plenty of time to vote.