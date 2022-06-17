The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Opinion

It's been called the worst job in politics. Can Peter Dutton buck the trend?

By Peter Brent
June 17 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dutton isn't billed as a unifying candidate - he's a conservative, and both his supporters and detractors know it. Picture: Keegan Carroll

Like former prime minister Scott Morrison, Peter Dutton found party stardom in the immigration portfolio.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.