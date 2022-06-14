For the first time in the 47 years the ACT has been able to elect senators, the roughly one in three Canberrans who have traditionally voted Liberal are without direct representation in Federal Parliament.
This unique turn of events, which resulted from a collapse in Zed Seselja's primary vote to just 24.8 per cent, was the inevitable result of the conservative coup within the ACT Liberals almost a decade ago, which saw Gary Humphries, a moderate and a former chief minister, dumped in a preselection battle with Mr Seselja.
While the Liberal vote held up due to the absence of viable challengers in both the 2013 and 2016 elections, by 2019 growing community concern over Mr Seselja's conservative religious and political views was fuelling a "put Zed last" movement.
His opposition to the ACT's same-sex marriage legislation in 2013, support for cutting penalty rates, and his trenchant refusal to support a push for territory rights - which would have allowed the ACT Legislative Assembly to debate and to vote on Voluntary Assisted Dying (VAD) laws - were all cited as evidence he was either out of touch with, or simply indifferent to, the views of a significant majority of Canberrans.
Mr Seselja's silence while then deputy PM Barnaby Joyce forcibly relocated the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority to Armidale in his own electorate - with disastrous consequences for its quality of service delivery - was also absolutely deafening at the time.
Suggestions the former senator was a victim of his own hubris appear to be borne out by his comments following the declaration of the vote count on Tuesday.
Rather than acknowledging his failure to stand up for the rights of territorians to have the same control over their own lives as residents of the states, he declared: "I was proud to fight for both conservative and liberal principles in my time in public life ... the centrality of family ... freedom of religion ... for the sanctity of human life."
While these are all worthy causes, Mr Seselja still refuses to acknowledge democracy is meant to give individuals a degree of control over their own destinies.
By supporting the Abbott government's use of the courts to overturn the ACT's same-sex marriage legislation, by refusing to vote on the federal same-sex marriage legislation, and by refusing to support legislation that would have given the ACT the same powers to legislate on issues such as VAD as the states, Mr Seselja repeatedly told Canberrans his faith and his views took precedence over their own.
That's not how it should work.
By making it harder and harder for moderate Liberal voters to support him, Mr Seselja opened the door to challenges from centrist independents such as Kim Rubenstein and David Pocock. Conservatives who would never have voted Labor or Green have shown they are happy to vote for an independent who will represent their views.
Mr Pocock, the ACT's first independent senator, is a welcome addition to the crossbenches in the upper house, where he should be able to wield considerable influence on behalf of the residents of this city and on issues of national importance.
He has already pledged to consult with the community on a regular basis through quarterly "town halls", the first of which is scheduled for July 20.
While it is still early days, and it remains to be seen if Mr Pocock will be able to deliver on his promises to the Canberra community, the writing is on the wall for the ACT Liberals.
If the party ever hopes to regain a Senate seat, let alone defeat Labor and the Greens in the Assembly, it needs to move more to the centre and focus on the issues that matter.
