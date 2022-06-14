The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

ACT Liberals the authors of their own misfortune

By The Canberra Times
June 14 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zed Seselja has lost the ACT's second Senate seat to David Pocock. Picture: James Croucher

For the first time in the 47 years the ACT has been able to elect senators, the roughly one in three Canberrans who have traditionally voted Liberal are without direct representation in Federal Parliament.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.