The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Williams eager to continue NRL career after Raiders departure

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated June 14 2022 - 7:59am, first published 5:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Departing Raiders halfback Sam Williams is ready for the next phase of his career. Picture: Jamila Toderas

His days at the Raiders are over, but Sam Williams has left the door ajar to continue his rugby league career.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.