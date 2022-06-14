Canberra Airport calls off court case against ACT government as mask mandate removed

Canberra Airport has pulled back from a face-off with the ACT government in court after federal authorities removed the insistence on masks in terminals across Australia.
It's understood court action would have begun this Thursday or Friday. Legal papers had been prepared and a top barrister engaged by the airport owners.
Advertisement
But the federal health authorities have now changed their advice on masks at airports and that opens the way for the ACT government to remove its mandate.
Airport chief executive Stephen Byron said that the federal decision by the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee meant that there was no legal basis for the mandate. It should have been removed months ago, he said.
"There's been no change to health situation or the vaccination situation from what it was eight to ten weeks ago," he told The Canberra Times.
The ACT government has not said it would remove the mask mandate but the chief minister, Andrew Barr, has indicated in the past that it would be removed once the federal ruling changed.
The airport's lawyers would have argued that insisting on a measure which health experts say is unnecessary, and which has been removed in other crowded areas of Canberra, breaks the ACT's Human Rights Act.
The airport's argument was that it is only legal to infringe people's freedom through emergency measures if the government explains fully why the measures are necessary - which, the airport argues, the government hasn't done.
That argument is strengthened by the federal change of policy.
The airport's lawyers cited the ACT Human Rights Act which they said says that citizens' behaviour can be restricted only to the extent that any limitations "can be demonstrably justified in a free and democratic society".
"To date," the airport's lawyers wrote to the ACT government, "you have never explained - publicly at least - why a mandatory face mask requirement at Canberra Airport is 'demonstrably justifiable' and 'necessary to protect the ACT community'".
Sydney and Melbourne airports also have compulsory mask-wearing. The legal action does not relate to mask-wearing in flight.
READ MORE:
Canberra Airport's argument was that the mask mandate was brought in when the pandemic was rampant but that is clearly not the case now.
The airport's chief executive Stephen Byron had grown increasingly frustrated by the mask mandate at the airport.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Advertisement
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.