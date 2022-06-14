The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Airport calls off court case against ACT government as mask mandate removed

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated June 14 2022 - 10:48pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra Airport chief executive Stephen Byron with ACT Chief Minsiter Andrew Barr. Picture: Karleen Minney

Canberra Airport has pulled back from a face-off with the ACT government in court after federal authorities removed the insistence on masks in terminals across Australia.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.