The shortage of teachers has forced two more ACT schools to send some cohorts into remote learning.
The Woden School has asked year 11 and 12 students to stay home until Friday.
Giralang Primary School has sent year 5 and 6 into remote learning until June 21.
Namadgi School year 9 and 10 students are into their second week of remote learning, which is scheduled to end on Friday.
Preschool and kindergarten students at Southern Cross Early Childhood School will also be home for the rest of this week.
Students at Harrison School and Amaroo School are set to return to campus on Wednesday.
Fraser Primary School years 3 to 6 and year 9 and 10 at Gold Creek School will return to school on Thursday.
The teaching workforce has been affected by COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, leading to ACT public schools sending certain classes into stints in remote learning.
Students have also been catching the virus in large numbers, with 80 per cent of public schools having a sick student on campus.
In the week ending on Sunday, June 12, there were 519 cases among students in 72 ACT public schools.
Hospitalisations from COVID are at an equal-record high, with 93 patients admitted in the 24 hours to 8pm Monday.
It comes as new data shows 337 teachers left the ACT public school system in 2020 and 2021.
Education Minister Yvette Berry said on Friday it had been a tough term for public schools but they were prepared for remote learning.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
