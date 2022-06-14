The Canberra Times

Action needs to follow China dialogue: PM

By Dominic Giannini and Andrew Brown
Updated June 14 2022 - 7:34am, first published 7:28am
Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles is open to more talks with China.

Increased dialogue between Australia and China is an important step forward but needs to be followed up with concrete action, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says.

