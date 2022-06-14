The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

ACT government is considering information from CIT around $4.99 million contract

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
June 14 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Canberra Institute of Technology provided its justification on Tuesday for a $4.99 million contract with a "complexity and systems thinker". Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

The ACT government is considering information provided by Canberra Institute of Technology around its justification for a nearly $5 million contract to a "complexity and systems thinker".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.