The ACT has reported a record high number of people in hospital with COVID-19, as case numbers appear to rise.
There were 97 people with COVID-19 in hospital in the 24 hours to Tuesday 8pm.
Of those, two patients are in the ICU and one is on ventilation.
The previous record number for people in hospital with COVID was 93 on May 31, 2022.
The ACT recorded 983 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours until 8pm Tuesday. Of those, 471 were from PCR tests and 512 from rapid antigen tests.
Of the new cases, 275 were aged between 25 and 39 years.
The ACT's COVID-19 death toll is 68.
Patients in NSW faced record wait times for ambulances and spent longer in emergency departments as the state grappled with the COVID-19 Omicron variant, according to new data.
The health system was under stress as non-urgent elective surgery was suspended and the government relaxed most public health restrictions between January and March, the latest Bureau of Health Information Quarterly Report revealed.
Some 734,704 people attended emergency departments during the period, down 2.8 per cent from the pre-pandemic period in 2019, but well above levels from five years ago.
The number of people admitted to hospital from ED fell 15.6 per cent from pre-pandemic levels, and those people generally waited longer.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
