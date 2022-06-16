But the program's requirement that chaplains must be recognised or endorsed by a religious institution has caused controversy, even though they are banned from evangelising or proselytising and are engaged to provide "general spiritual and personal advice". In 2019, the ACT government ended association with the program saying religious chaplains were incompatible with the secular operation of public schools under the Education Act. Independent Senator Jacqui Lambie had blasted the school chaplaincy program as "not enough" for kids needing mental health support.