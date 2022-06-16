The Canberra Times
Federal Education Minister Jason Clare to take compulsory religion out of school chaplaincy program

Karen Barlow
Karen Barlow
June 16 2022 - 7:30pm
Federal Education Minister Jason Clare. Picture: Katherine Griffiths

The Albanese Labor government is ending the compulsory religious aspect of the $60 million a year National School Chaplaincy Program, giving schools a choice of chaplain or professionally-qualified student welfare officer.

