The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Canberra Institute of Technology staff express fury over $8.5 million contracts

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
Updated June 16 2022 - 6:37am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Canberra Institute of Technology staff have expressed fury at the more than $8.5 million given to a "complexity and systems thinker" consultant, with one citing a culture of "fear and gaslighting" whenever the value of the contracts were challenged.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.