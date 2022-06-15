Parkruns have become popular across the country, and the Burley Griffin weekly event is no exception.
To mark the event's sixth birthday on Saturday, participants are urged to wear their best fluro and hi-vis to make it a colourful celebration.
The Burley Griffin parkrun is a free, weekly and timed 5km event for runners, joggers and walkers.
Run by volunteers, it starts at 8am every Saturday from Weston Park Road, Weston Park, Yarralumla.
First-timers and tourists have a briefing at 7.45am with a general briefing at 7.55am.
